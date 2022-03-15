BOSSIER CITY, La.--Bossier schools came back from Spring Break with a bang. Two dozen educators will split $60,000.
The 20 grant projects will be funded by the Biedenharn Foundation. Each grant award is for $3,000. This is the 8th year for the Sydney Biedenharn Educators Endowment, which will bring the Foundation's investment in Bossier Schools to $335,000.
Hannah Spence is in charge of the district's Talented Arts program she's also also one of this year's grant recipients. She has plans to use the grant money to purchase equipment for students to participate in film projects.
"Once students have the best equipment on the market they can step into the platform and say this is what I made and I am proud of it. Teachers usually have to purchase things for students out of their own pocket, this is just a bless beyond words can express," said Spence.