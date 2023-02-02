Bossier Elementary in Bossier City and Atkins Elementary in Shreveport were named a 2022 Louisiana Comeback Campus by the state education department and the state's top educator stopped by both campuses Thursday for a special presentation.
State education Superintendent Cade Brumley congratulated Bossier Elementary Principal Norcha Lacy and her team and present them with a Comeback Campus banner to display. He also took a learning walk to see what specific efforts Bossier Elementary made that led to student growth.
Lacy credits a change in school culture as what began the shift, then the rest followed.
Brumley also made a stop at Atkins Elementary to present the special Louisiana Comeback Campus banner. It and Bossier Elementary are among 41 schools throughout the state receiving the honor.
Schools identified as Louisiana Comeback Campuses are those performing at higher levels in reading and math than before the pandemic. Bossier Elementary not only made overall gains in student achievement, but jumped two letter grades.
Comeback Campuses are schools that also increased the percentage of students scoring mastery and above and decreased the percentage of students scoring unsatisfactory in math and ELA on 2022 statewide assessments when compared to 2019.