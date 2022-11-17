BOSSIER CITY, La.-- Norcha Lacy is the Bossier Parish Schools principal of the year but on Wednesday even bigger news she and her team have moved Bossier Elementary up two letter grades from "F" to "C."
She says even the pandemic helped make this accomplishment possible.
"We were able to use that year in order to figure out system and structures that we could put in place, and so it gave us time to fluctuate, move, and adjust. When it was time to take those assessments we already knew what we were going to do," said Lacy, PhD.
She credits the four "Cs" to the schools success those are consistency, culture, capacity and community.
Everyone celebrated the accomplishment on Wednesday the faculty enjoyed coffee while the scholars got cookies to celebrate.
Lacy says she wants to keep moving up letter grades. She has her sights set on getting the school to an "A."