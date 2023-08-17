BOSSIER CITY, La. - Across the ArkLaTex region, numerous schools are grappling with a pressing issue – the lack of parental involvement and support.
While parents play an integral role in enhancing students’ educational experiences, a myriad of reasons often lead to their absence from crucial school activities such as serving as room mothers for class parties and field trips.
At Bossier Elementary in Bossier City, Principal Norcha Lacy and Assistant Principal Rachael Stroud came up with a novel solution. They went outside the school to secure room mothers for classes that lacked them.
“Mrs. Stroud developed a room mom program where she just kind of put it out there,” explains Norcha. “She had so many people signup, and so each room, each teacher, has a room mom.”
In addition to helping the teachers with holiday parties and other class activities, these room mothers also ensure no Bossier Elementary teachers are left out on teacher appreciation day.
"They bring things to the teacher…and it boosts their morale,” said Norcha.
Anyone interested in serving as a room mother, for a class that does not have one, should contact their local school board office. August is the time of year when they are looking for volunteers.