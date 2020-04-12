BOSSIER, La - A Bossier City family has decided to put a fresh spin to the phrase “egging” someone’s house for Easter.
Amber Cook, has two daughters and like most parents out there, she is trying to make the most of this pandemic while keeping her daughters safe and entertained.
“We call ourselves the egg ninjas. We sneak in and we egg people’s houses. We put Easter eggs throughout their yard,” said Cook.
Amber first got egged by her sister in law and decided to pay it forward to several of her neighbors in Cypress Bend, Bossier City. But before egging someone, they take precautions.
“We Lysol the eggs down, use our gloves all the works and then we knock on the door and run really, really fast towards the car and drive off,” explained the mother of two.
Although this might feel like a time of uncertainty for adults, kids continue to be kids.
“They have absolutely no idea what’s going on. They know it’s a sickness but they don’t know the effects that we are feeling because of things like this,” said Cook.
So parents, make the of it.
“I honestly feel like it’s a special time. My sister in law helped me realize that. And it’s a very teachable moment for the kids too,” she said.
Cook added, we can make the best out of anything and there’s always a way to have fun.
“Only boring people get bored," she said.
So if you look out your window and you see someone in your yard it might just be the Easter “girls”.