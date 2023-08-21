BENTON, La. – An Alabama man accused of killing two people during an armed robbery at a Bossier City convenience store was one of four men indicted Monday in unrelated homicides.
The Bossier Parish grand jury returned bills of indictment against Cortrell Burks, 50, on two counts of first-degree murder in the May 2 shooting deaths of Jariah Hamilton and Joshua Calk.
Hamilton, 36, a store clerk, and Calk, 47, were fatally shot inside the Velero.
Officer Ken Gallon and another customer, West Davis, were shot and wounded outside. District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said he would file separate bills of information formally charging Burks with attempted first-degree murder for those shootings.
Burks tried to get away but was arrested nearby.
Authorities believe he was on the run from the fatal shooting of his girlfriend in Alabama when stopped in Bossier City.
He’s held in the Bossier Max Facility. No bond is set.
The first-degree murder indictments bring with it the possibility of making it a death penalty case against Burks. Marvin said he's "leaning heavily" in that direction. He still will have to file a notice of intent to do so.
Also indicted were:
- Wilmer Alexander Ordonezs Galeas for second-degree murder in the May 25 death of Jarakeem Williams.
Williams’ body was found inside a car parked at the Crossroads Shopping Center. Police said Galeas and Williams got into a fight at a home on Princeton Avenue. Williams left and collapsed and died at the shopping center.
- Ronnie Bryant for second-degree murder for the June 18 death of Melissa Powell.
Bryant is accused of shooting Powell in the neck during a domestic dispute. Bryant then called a Plain Dealing police officer and asked for help for Powell.
- Matthew Bailey for second-degree murder in the July 8 death of Shanise Taylor.
Bossier City police said Bailey and Taylor were involved in a fight at the Drake Apartments. Bailey left then went back with a gun and fired several times into the apartment, hitting Taylor and her dog, police said.