BENTON, La. -- A Bossier Parish grand jury has indicted a Haughton man in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting on a busy Bossier City street in August.
Dawson Lee Driskill, 45, was indicated for first-degree murder in the death of Devin Bufkin. He's held in Bossier Parish Maximum-Security Facility on a $520,000 bond.
The shooting happened in the early afternoon of Aug. 9 in the 1800 block of Airline Drive near RV Kerr Elementary School. Driskill surrendered to Bossier City police the next day.
Bufkin and another man were shot. The second man sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Bossier City police said the shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute between one of the victims and Driskill.
Prior to his indictment Tuesday, Driskill was seeking a bond reduction. A hearing was set for Nov. 7.