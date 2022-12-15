BENTON, La. – A Bossier Parish man will spend time behind bars for scamming homeowners out of thousands of dollars.
Steven Cantu, 41, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Bossier District Court to four counts of residential contractor fraud over $25,000 and five counts of misapplication of payment by a contractor.
He’ll essentially serve four years in prison after District Judge Mike Craig sentenced Cantu to eight years on each count of contractor fraud, with all but four years suspended on one count. The other counts were suspended.
He was additionally sentenced to serve 90 days in the parish jail for the misapplication of payment counts. He gets credit for time already served.
The judge ordered Cantu to pay $294,213 in restitution, $44,131 to cover the cost of prosecution and an undetermined amount in court costs. Cantu also is not to possess a state contractor license.
Cantu will be on supervised probation for three years upon his release, and his case is up for review every three months. His first review is April 4.
Cantu and his father, Fabio Cantu, operated Artistic Backyard Creations LLC. They were arrested last year after homeowners filed complaints saying the pair took money for jobs they did not do.
Fabio Cantu also faces prosecution on multiple counts of home improvement fraud and residential contractor fraud, with the charges being filed in August and September. His trial date is Jan. 9.