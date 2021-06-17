BENTON, La. – A Bossier Parish district judge has signed an order putting a stop to a trail ride near Princeton this weekend.
The temporary restraining order prevents Bossmane Riding Club LLC and its agents Verndell Winn and Roy Winn from holding the Dukes and Boots 3 event Friday and Saturday at property on Fullwood Road.
District Judge Lane Pittard set a hearing for 9:30 a.m. June 25 for the organizers to review and discuss the retraining order.
RELATED REPORT: Bossier Police Jury seeks injunction, road closure to stop weekend trail ride
The Bossier Parish Police Jury on Wednesday voted unanimously to seek the injunction at the request of Administrator Bill Altimus and Bossier sheriff’s Chief Duane Huddleston and Maj. Charles Gray, who are part of a committee that reviews special events permits.
Bossmane Riding Club applied for a permit on March 5. It spelled out plans for a trail ride and all-terrain vehicle ride on June 18-19, in addition to live music performances on both days.
The permit was denied on April 29. Altimus said that’s because of problems with a similar event the group held last year, including a person being shot and a drunk driver leaving the scene and killing someone.
Despite the permit denial, Bossmane Riding Club continued to advertise Dukes and Boots 3 on social media and through flyers. Even as recent as Wednesday, the club posted on Facebook that the event was still happening. It included a photograph of BPSO patrol unit and two deputies and said the sheriff’s office had given its “blessing” to the event.
Additionally, Roy Lee Winn, also known as Uncle Roy Winn, posted the event was still “locked in.”
“Defendants evidently are disregarding the denial of their permit and intend to hold the event without a permit,” the injunction states.
Holding the event without a permit would be in violation of a state law, according to the court document.