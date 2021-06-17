BENTON, La. – A Bossier Parish district judge has signed an order putting a stop to a trail ride near Princeton this weekend.
But that didn't stop organizers from quickly trying to move it to another parish. That attempt also has been quashed.
The temporary restraining order prevents Bossmane Riding Club LLC and its agents Verndell Winn and Roy Winn from holding the Dukes and Boots 3 event Friday and Saturday at property on Fullwood Road.
So the organizers put in a call to the DeSoto Parish Police Jury to get a permit to hold it there and even started advertising on social media that the event was being moved to Highway 5 in Gloster. Which is in DeSoto Parish. Which is where problems with a trail ride occurred this past Saturday and was the impetus for the Bossier Parish Police Jury's vote Wednesday to get a court order stopping the event.
DeSoto Parish Administrator Steve Brown said permission initially was given to a group calling itself Peer Pressure to hold a trail ride. However, Brown said it wasn't long before he and others learned that was a name being used for the Bossmane Riding Club.
"So we undid what we did," Brown said.
That was after Sheriff Jayson Richardson sent the Police Jury a letter.
"It would have stretched public safety assets beyond what's available," Brown said.
Meanwhile, Bossier sheriff's deputies have tried unsuccessfully to contact the promoters to inform them of the injunction and cancellation there, Deputy Rod White said.
But deputies will enforce the court action and will be posted on Fullwood Road to turn around anyone who shows up. Those who do not comply will be arrested, White said.
“Public safety is my number one priority as sheriff of Bossier Parish,” Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington said in a statement. “I appreciate everyone’s compliance as we keep residents safe.”
RELATED REPORT: Bossier Police Jury seeks injunction, road closure to stop weekend trail ride
The Bossier Parish Police Jury on Wednesday voted unanimously to seek the injunction at the request of Administrator Bill Altimus and Bossier sheriff’s Chief Duane Huddleston and Maj. Charles Gray, who are part of a committee that reviews special events permits.
Bossmane Riding Club applied for a permit on March 5. It spelled out plans for a trail ride and all-terrain vehicle ride on June 18-19, in addition to live music performances on both days.
The permit was denied on April 29. Altimus said that’s because of problems with a similar event the group held last year, including a person being shot and a drunk driver leaving the scene and killing someone.
Gray also referenced the trail ride in DeSoto Parish Saturday, where an estimated crowd of 7,000 converged on the Whitaker family property on Blunt Mill Road and spread miles away into the village of Grand Cane. One man was shot and another was arrested for reportedly pulling a gun on a deputy.
Residents in Grand Cane reported property damage, trespassing, littering, public urination and alcohol use on horses and while riding on top of or on back of vehicles.
The DeSoto Police Jury on Tuesday declined to stop any upcoming events as the Policies and Procedures Committee makes changes to the special events permits. So two separate trail riding clubs will be allowed to hold their events on Friday-Saturday in Gloster and the Hudson-Darby Road on Sunday.
The Bossier Parish Police Jury also is reviewing its permit process.
But despite its denial months ago by the BPPJ, Bossmane Riding Club continued to advertise Dukes and Boots 3 on social media and through flyers. Even as recent as Wednesday, the club posted on Facebook that the event was still happening. It included a photograph of BPSO patrol unit and two deputies and said the sheriff’s office had given its “blessing” to the event.
Additionally, Roy Lee Winn, also known as Uncle Roy Winn, posted the event was still “locked in.”
“Defendants evidently are disregarding the denial of their permit and intend to hold the event without a permit,” the injunction states.
Holding the event without a permit would be in violation of a state law, according to the court document.
District Judge Lane Pittard set a hearing for 9:30 a.m. June 25 for the organizers to review and discuss the retraining order.