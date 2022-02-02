Stacey Glen Wilhite

Stacey Glen Wilhite

BENTON, La. -- A Bossier City man has been convicted on all charges related to his sexual abuse of children. 

A Bossier Parish jury Wednesday afternoon found Stacey Glenn Wilhite, 53, guilty on all nine counts, which included molestation of a juvenile under 13, indecent behavior with a juvenile under 13 and attempted molestation of a juvenile under 13.

The jury began its deliberations around 10:30 a.m. and reported its verdict around 3 p.m. 

A courtroom full of spectators were on hand to hear the jury's decision. 

"It was a good day for us," District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said of the prosecution, which was led by assistant district attorneys Andrew Jacobs and Dale Montgomery. 

Wilhite was arrested on separate charges in 2020 and 2021. His victims -- who were ages 8, 11 and 13 at the time of the offense -- testified in court about what happened to them during a time spanning from 2011 through 2019. 

Jury selection in Wilhite's trial began Jan. 24. Testimony got underway Thursday and concluded Tuesday. 
 
A sentencing date will be set after the judge reviews a presentence report. Wilhite faces dozens of years in prison. Count 1 alone, which is molestation of a juvenile under the age of 13, carries a sentence of 25 to 99 years.
 
In a related matter, Stacey Wilhite's wife, Michelle Wilhite, has been charged with contempt of court. She was a sequestered witness, meaning she was to stay outside of the courtroom so she could not hear testimony. But she is accused of listening to some of the proceedings through a courtroom door. Michelle Wilhite will be sentenced after the trial's conclusion. 
 
Report a typo on this article
3
1
0
4
3

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments