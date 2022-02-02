BENTON, La. -- A Bossier City man has been convicted on all charges related to his sexual abuse of children.
A Bossier Parish jury Wednesday afternoon found Stacey Glenn Wilhite, 53, guilty on all nine counts, which included molestation of a juvenile under 13, indecent behavior with a juvenile under 13 and attempted molestation of a juvenile under 13.
The jury began its deliberations around 10:30 a.m. and reported its verdict around 3 p.m.
A courtroom full of spectators were on hand to hear the jury's decision.
"It was a good day for us," District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said of the prosecution, which was led by assistant district attorneys Andrew Jacobs and Dale Montgomery.
Wilhite was arrested on separate charges in 2020 and 2021. His victims -- who were ages 8, 11 and 13 at the time of the offense -- testified in court about what happened to them during a time spanning from 2011 through 2019.