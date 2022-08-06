BOSSIER CITY, La. - A Bossier Parish jury on Saturday unanimously convicted a man of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Hannah Sheffield, who was the manager of a Friendship House at the time of her death.
Demetrius McCoy, 31, gunned down Sheffield on the night of April 10, 2021 while she was driving home from dinner with friends. The shots were fired at the intersection of McElroy and Evans Streets in the Barksdale Annex community. It caused Sheffield, 29, to crash into a nearby residence, where she died from a gunshot wound.
Prosecutors say that Sheffield was not the intended victim but was killed when McCoy fired at least two shots into her car which he mistook for the car of a rival who was his intended target. Testimony placed McCoy as the driver of his sister’s car, which was captured on a security camera in the area immediately before the shooting then again leaving the scene immediately after the killing.
“Hannah Sheffield was an innocent victim and her family deserved justice and I am proud of the efforts of Det. Britton Hampson and the Bossier City Police Department as well as well as our prosecutors and support staff. They all worked tirelessly to bring this cold-blooded killer to justice.” said Bossier Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin.
The case was prosecuted by Chance Nerren and Cody Boyd of the Bossier Parish District Attorney’s office and was defended by Shante’ Wells and Alex Washington.
McCoy faces mandatory life in prison and will be sentenced by Judge Doug Stinson on Dec. 5.