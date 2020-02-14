BOSSIER CITY, La - Bossier KIDS, Inc. began in 1984 as a faith-based ministry designed to provide foster children with a blessing - an extended family. Today, it is an independent non-profit organization in partnership with Airline Church of Christ on Airline Drive. There are more than 4,000 children in foster care in the State of Louisiana. Bossier KIDS has provided a place to stay for many children over the past three decades. But they have a dilemma now. One of the three homes designated for families is currently vacant while another home will soon follow.
Elaine and Allen Spivey have been foster home parents since the start of Bossier KIDS. They will be retiring soon. And Bossier KIDS is in need of a replacement. Board-members are anxiously waiting for qualified families who want to fill those vacancies. Spivey says the retirement from raising special-needs children will be bittersweet.
"The most thrilling thing is when you get a knock on the door and they say 'we just want you to meet our wife' or 'see our baby'. And those are the greatest. We have been very, very blessed with that too." Spivey said.
Chairman of the Board Paul Cressend said that each home is nearly expense-free and a state-funded stipend is provided for each foster child. He also said that donations are the organization's source of funding.
Contact information:
Bossier KIDS, Inc. www.bossierkidsinc.org.
2125 Airline Drive, Bossier City, La.
318-741-1934