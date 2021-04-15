BENTON, La. – Landowners, farmers and others who routinely use a north Bossier Parish highway are beating the drum for support to save their route from being overcome by the Red River.
Those with a vested interest in finding a solution to save Highway 537 have formed the Save 537 Coalition and gathered informally Thursday to bring attention to why there needs to be an immediate solution to stop the meandering river from further eroding a deep curve that threatens to gobble up the highway. The river is about 133 feet from Highway 537, having moved an estimated three-quarters of a mile to the east since the 1940s.
Further erosion will prompt closure of the highway and force those who live and work in the area to take a detour of about 14 miles or more. The increased driving distance would hamper police and fire response and jeopardize fire protection, thus possibly contributing to higher insurance rates.
Save 537 Coalition wants the parish and state officials to fund an engineering study to find quick solutions to fix the problem. The Bossier Parish Police Jury last week agreed the river is a threat and called for public action. The issue has been placed on Wednesday's agenda for further discussion.
"This is the final push to try and get something, somebody to help," Police Juror John Ed Jorden said.
Jorden calls the highway a "major thoroughfare" not only for the land owners but others who use it go get to Arkansas. But the land, referred to as the Wardview Bottoms area sitting west of Plain Dealing, is mostly inhabited by farmers and ranches. They live on vast acreage but depend on the highway to get their products to market.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which has jurisdiction over the Red River, has to sign off on whatever is done to keep the river from moving, said Jorden.
The Corps has estimated it could take millions of dollars to wrap the river in rock. Congressional funding would be needed for the work.
Harold “Holly” Hollenshead, of Holly Ridge Ranch cattle farm on Highway 537, said closure of the highway would “close the economy” in that part of Bossier Parish.
Preston Hutson of H&H Farms at Benton estimated the economic impact of closing the highway at $15 million.
Bossier Parish sheriff's Maj. Donnie Keith said the sheriff is concerned about not only protecting the property but the lives of those who live in the area. Losing the bridge will increase response times for the patrol deputies, as well as firefighters and EMS.