BOSSIER CITY, La. – Crime was down in Bossier City and throughout Bossier Parish in 2021, according to information released Wednesday.
Homicides in Bossier Parish remained static with one reported in 2021, while robberies decreased by 50% from 6 in 2020 to 3 in 2021.
An increase that worries law enforcement is with sexual assaults.
“The increase in the number of reported sexual assaults in 2021 is alarming and very disturbing to us,” said Sheriff Julian Whittington. “However, we want to reassure the residents of Bossier Parish that this is not the case of a suspect randomly preying on strangers.”
The vast majority of the 40 reported sexual assaults in the parish were crimes against children by either a family member or family acquaintance, Whittington said.
Because of that, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office has invested heavily in the latest technology and works with the Attorney General’s Office to aggressively pursue those who would prey on children.
In Bossier City, Mayor Tommy Chandler said safety is a top priority.
The city had five homicides last year and a reduction in all crimes with the exception of aggravated assault, with an increase of almost 3%.
Interim Police Chief Chris Estess said that’s exciting news compared to what’s happening across the country.
“Many communities across the nation have seen crime rise. I’m pleased to announce crime in Bossier City is down,” Estess said. “Since July 2021, we’ve increased staffing to patrol division by 22%. This means we have more officers on the streets to better serve our citizens. I’d also like to add we are hiring and seeking individuals willing to work for the best law enforcement system in the state.”
The city also is about a million dollars under its operating budget. Officials say more changes are on the way.
The Police Department plans to add a K-9 unit that will begin actively patrolling the city this year. Four-wheel drive vehicles also are being added to the fleet to help with efficiency and response times.
Back in Bossier Parish, Whittington touted the success of a community-based campaign called L.O.C. (Lock your doors; Observe your surroundings: Call about anything suspicious).
It was part of initiative that resulted from the death of a homeowner in 2018. A man was killed after chasing thieves who stole a firearm from his vehicle. The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office then made prevention of that type of crime a priority, and as a result formed the Joint Criminal Apprehension Team with local law enforcement agencies to address vehicle break-ins.
“Through the combined efforts of our JCAT team and the L.O.C. campaign, we were able to reduce thefts from an auto by 18.5% in 2021,” Whittington said. “Last year we had a total of 75 vehicle break-ins, down from 92 in 2020. And of those 75 break-ins, 70 of the vehicles were unlocked, with 27 guns were reported stolen out of those vehicles. That’s the reason why it’s crucial for everyone to remember to lock their car doors at night, to prevent this type of crime from occurring.”
Last year, vehicle thefts were on the rise in the parish. The theft of autos and other vehicles increased by 45% in 2021. Of the 35 vehicles stolen last year, 20 of them were left unlocked with the keys inside. The remaining 15 were motorcycles, ATVs, or stolen by fraudulent means.
Whittington emphasized one way to curtail the number of thefts, whatever the vehicle, is for residents to be sure to take the keys with them and never leave their vehicles unsecured.
Whittington also said there’s been a 16% decrease in burglaries in the parish, despite the fact that Bossier is the fastest-growing parish in north Louisiana. According to the latest census, Bossier Parish has grown by more than 10% and continues to grow as new developments are being built throughout the parish.
“Keeping Bossier Parish safe relies heavily on a continued strong partnership between the community and the men and women of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office,” said Whittington. “The continued influx of people into our parish reflects the success of our combined efforts to keep Bossier Parish a great place to live and work.”