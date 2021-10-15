BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City has turned down hosting the 2022 Mardi Gras parades, according to Krewe of Centaur Captain Corky Bridges.
In an interview on 710 KEEL radio Friday, Bridges said representative from Centaur and Gemini met with Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler and three city council members Thursday and were told the city could not handle next year's parades.
In a statement to KEEL, Chandler said "After much deliberation and discussion, the administration and City Council agree that it is not in the best interest of the citizens of Bossier City to host Mardi Gras parades in 2022. Given the time constraints, public safety and budgetary concerns could not be adequately addressed. Talks were left open for future seasons. The City of Bossier appreciates the Krewes’ understanding and look forward to future discussions."
Chandler told them one of the big problems is the booking schedule at the Brookshire Grocery Arena. On Feb. 26, Reba McEntire will play in Bossier and that is the same date as the Gemini Parade. It would be too difficult to try to pull off both events on that same day.
Shreveport leaders are still in negotiations with local Mardi Gras Krewes about the parades set to roll in February.
The krewes have been asked to pay the cost of security ... $100,000. But the krewes say they have not budgeted that money and could not afford it for next year's parade.
The Centaur parade is set to roll on Feb. 19 while the Gemini Parade is set for Feb. 26.