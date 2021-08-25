BATON ROUGE, La. – The Bossier Parish School District has the highest number of students testing positive for COVID-19 so far this month, according to a report released Wednesday by the state health department.
The overall majority of cases happened last week.
Bossier reported 125 students and 10 staff members with positive cases from Aug. 16 through Sunday. That brings the total number of student cases to 148 and 17 staff members.
Second was DeSoto Parish, which had 82 positive student cases reported last week, bringing the total so far this month to 139.
No staff members tested positive last week, but there have been six so far.
The cases are self-reported by the schools beginning Aug. 9.
Here are the numbers for the rest of the school districts in Region 7:
Bienville
Staff last week: 1-4; total so far: 1-4
Students last week: 12; total so far: 20
Caddo
Staff last week: 1-4; total so far: 1-4
Students last week: 1-4; total so far: 1-4
Claiborne
Staff last week: 0; total so far: 1-4
Students last week: 23; total so far: 25
Natchitoches
Staff last week: 1-4; total so far: 1-4
Students last week: 8; total so far: 8
Red River
Staff last week: 1-4; total so far: 1-4
Students last week: 6; total so far: 8
Sabine
Staff last week: 1-4; total so far: 1-4
Students last week: 36; total so far: 36
Webster
0 students and staff