BENTON, La. – A Bossier City man scheduled for trial next month for allegedly killing and dismembering the body of a business associate was unsuccessful this week in having his trial moved to another parish.

Attorneys for John Hardy filed a motion in Bossier District Court earlier this week asking for a change of venue or jury transfer in Hardy’s second-degree murder trial. District Judge Parker Self denied the motions in a hearing Wednesday.

Hardy’s trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 7.

His attorney cited “extensive” publicity as a reason for wanting a jury from outside of Bossier Parish to decide Hardy’s fate. Four articles, including KTBS reports, were attached to the motion seeking a venue change.

Hardy, 47, is accused in the death of Garrett Wilson, 48, who was reported missing in January 2020. His dismembered and burned remains were found a month later on a private hunting lease near the Rocky Mount community in north Bossier Parish. His skull was recovered months later in shallow water under the Highway 160 bridge.

Hardy was arrested a day after Wilson’s remains were found – and days after he also was reported missing by family members. He had withdrawn a large amount of cash from a bank account and bought a van. Machetes, knives and other items were seized from the van.

A license plate reader helped track Hardy and it also put him near the deer lease. Additionally, a camera used to track deer on that property appears to capture Hardy standing next to a burn pile. Clothes Wilson was last seen wearing were piled up next to him, sources told KTBS.

Hardy, who worked as a Bossier City police officer and a Bossier Parish sheriff’s deputy for more than a decade, operated an air-conditioning and heating business. Wilson, who used to own that kind of business, helped Hardy on occasion.

