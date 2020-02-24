UPDATE No. 4 posted Feb. 24:
BENTON, La. -- The man arrested Saturday just days after he was reported missing had his first court appearance in Bossier District Court Monday morning.
According to a court minute entry, John Hardy, 43, appeared before a judge via video camera. His rights were explained to him concerning his availability of counsel. He was referred to the public defender's office. Hardy's case was assigned to District Judge Mike Nerren.
Hardy is held in Bossier Maximum Security facility on a $1.3 million bond on charges of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in connection with the death of Garrett Wilson, 48, even though the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office did not name Hardy's victim when it released information Saturday about Hardy's arrest.
Bossier sheriff's investigators found dismembered human remains late Friday on a deer lease near the Rocky Mount community in north Bossier Parish. They were searching the area for Wilson, who was reported missing in late January.
UPDATE No. 3 posted Feb. 22:
BENTON, La. -- A man reported missing Wednesday is now in jail on charges of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice as the investigation continues into the disappearance and suspected death of a man who worked with him.
Bond for John Hardy, 43, of Bossier City, is set at $1.3 million.
Hardy, a former Bossier City police officer, was arrested early Saturday morning in Shreveport then transferred to Bossier Maximum Security Center.
Meanwhile, a large presence of investigators continued to work a scene in north Bossier Parish in the Rocky Mount area, where dismembered human remains were discovered Friday.
Investigators at the crime scene could not give an exact estimate of how long it would take them to process the scene. The Bossier Parish mobile crime lab was parked at the scene along with about a dozen vehicles including ATVs.
KTBS also confirmed Saturday that the property was part of a hunting lease and that Hardy was or had been part of the membership of that lease.
The ongoing investigation involves the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, Bossier City Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service Task Force.
Detectives are actively continuing their investigation in this case, and additional arrests are possible, according to a statement Saturday afternoon by Sheriff Julian Whittington.
UPDATE No. 2 posted Feb. 21:
NEAR BENTON, La. – Human remains discovered in a rural area north of Benton late Friday afternoon are being investigated to see if they are a man reported missing in late January.
The body was found in a remote area near the Rocky Mount community, according to KTBS sources.
Bossier authorities got a tip to go to the location in connection with the investigation of the disappearance of Garrett Wilson, the sources said.
Bossier sheriff's Lt. Bill Davis released a statement Friday night saying, "While BSO deputies have been assisting BCPD officers with their missing person’s cases, there is no confirmation as to whether the remains found have any connection to their cases."
The body will be sent for forensic autopsy and identification.
UPDATE posted Feb. 21:
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Bossier City detectives are continuing to question people in their investigation into the disappearances of two men who worked together, but there is no new information being shared with the public beyond what was released Thursday, spokeswoman Traci Landry said Friday afternoon.
John Hardy, 43, was last seen on Feb. 19 and reported missing to the public on Thursday. Garrett Wilson, 48, was last seen on Jan. 23 and reported missing by family on Jan. 26. Hardy operated an air conditioning and heating repair business out of his home in Bossier City and Wilson did some of the work for him.
Detectives are not saying if the disappearances are connected but admit they cannot deny the connection.
Asked if detectives were physically searching any locations for the two men, Landry said ,"No," but added even if they were it would not be disclosed. She also said she could not discuss whether any of Hardy's personnel belongings were found in the area around his home.
Hardy, a former Bossier City police officer who left the force in mid 2011, used a walker to get around because of a leg injury. KTBS has learned the injury happened when Hardy accidentally shot himself in the leg while in the parking lot of a store in Bossier City. His limited mobility caused Hardy to subcontract some of his work to Wilson.
Both cases are still being treated as missing persons, Landry said.
Is there anything more the public can do to help? Landry said anyone who may have seen or heard anything is urged to call detectives at 318-741-8683 or Crime Stoppers if they want to remain anonymous.
ORIGINAL STORY posted Feb. 20:
BOSSIER CITY, La. – Two Bossier City men reported missing within weeks of each other have a business connection.
KTBS has confirmed John Hardy, who was last seen around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday at his Bossier City home, and Garrett Wilson, who was last seen on Jan. 23 at his home three streets away, worked together.
Hardy, 43, operated an air conditioning repair business out of his home. Wilson worked with Hardy.
Bossier City police are treating the disappearances separately for now.
"We're not ignoring the fact that they were business partners. That's obviously something that needs to be looked into but again at this point its not officially connected in any way. It is highly suspicious. They are investigating whether they are related but right now they are two separate cases," said spokeswoman Traci Landry.
Hardy filed a report with Bossier City police on Feb. 5, alleging $80,000 was stolen from his business.
Hardy’s last known whereabouts was at his home in the 5800 block of Bayou Drive. Hardy uses a walker because of a previous injury to his left leg.
Wilson, 48, began helping Hardy with the business because of Hardy’s limited mobility.
Friends and family conducted their own search for Wilson shortly after he was reported missing on Jan. 26 from his home on Bluebonnett Drive. Wilson’s cell phone was found on the side of the Flat River bridge on Sligo Road.
The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted BCPD with the search since it extended beyond the city limits. Cajun Coast Search and Rescue came up from south Louisiana to help using k-9s.
Search crews focused in the south Bossier Parish area off Sligo Road and beyond. The search did not turn up any clues to Wilson’s whereabouts.
Hardy and Wilson are listed in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as missing.
Hardy is described as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing approximately 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white and blue checkered shirt.
Wilson is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing about 230 pounds.
Detectives are asking that anyone who may have seen or spoken with Hardy or Wilson or anyone who may have information on his whereabouts to contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8683.