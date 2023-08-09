BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Sheriff’s Detectives arrested John C. McCarty, 40, last Friday for raping a child under 13-years-old in Bossier Parish.
McCarty met the victim on social media and then met the victim at a residence where a sex act was performed.
McCarty was arrested by BSO detectives and charged with the following: one count of first-degree rape, one count of intentional exposure to the AIDS virus, one count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.
McCarty was booked into the Bossier Max with a bond of $1 million.