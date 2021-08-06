MINDEN, La. – A Bossier City man has been arrested for first-degree murder in connection to the July 28 shooting death of 3-year-old Aldravion “King” Taylor, according to Minden Police Chief Steve Cropper.
Cropper said 19-year-old Jacorein Richardson, of the 2000 Block of Old Minden Road, was taken into custody by Bossier police around 3:30 p.m. Friday after Minden authorities obtained a warrant for his arrest.
Richardson is in custody in Bossier City, but will be transferred to Minden. His bond is set at $750,000.
Richardson's arrest helps bring closure to an investigation that has taken many twists and turns.
Arrests were first made in nearby Arcadia, where investigators said a homicide there resulted in the shots fired incident that claimed Taylor's life. Ironically, Taylor was at the Arcadia homicide scene, too.
Bienville authorities said Taylor was playing in the parking lot of the convenience store on Second Street when 19-year-old Demarion Richardson was killed.
Two other men were with him -- David Abbott, 25, and his brother, Jamarcus Abbott, 23, both of Arcadia.
Taylor was in David Abbott's care at the time of that shooting. The connection between the two was not immediately known.
Bienville sheriff's detectives said Damarion Richardson and the alleged shooter, Shamichael Murphy, 24, also of Arcadia, had been involved in an ongoing feud for weeks leading up to the shooting. Damarion Richardson reportedly physically assaulted Christine Murphy -- who was with her brother Shamichael Murphy in the parking lot -- prior to being shot.
After Damarion Richardson was shot, which happened around 9 p.m., the Abbott brothers drove to Minden. And at some point Taylor was dropped off at his home on Plum Street in Minden.
But it was about 11:30 p.m. when a person or persons sprayed the house with gunfire. Taylor was struck by a bullet inside the home and taken by his mother to the hospital, where he died.
Retaliation for the shooting in Arcadia is what led to the Minden shooting, authorities said. Jacorein Richardson is related to the Arcadia shooting victim.
Minden and Bossier police caught up with Jacorein Richardson Friday afternoon.
“Bossier police took him into custody at his mother’s home in the 2000 Block of Old Minden Road in Bossier,” Cropper said.
Cropper said when police arrived, Jacorein Richardson was in the process of getting into a car believed to be used when the child was killed.
“Inside the car was a .40-caliber Glock, which matches the casings found at the crime scene,” said Cropper.
However, the gun found Friday has not been officially identified as the weapon used in Taylor’s death.
Already in custody are Murphy, who was arrested July 29 for second-degree murder, and Jamarcus Abbott, 23, also arrested July 29, for simple battery and obstruction of justice. And on Monday, David Abbott was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.
The small white car that the Abbott brothers drove from Arcadia to Minden was located on the morning of July 30 in an apartment complex parking lot. It had bullet holes in it.
Bienville sheriff's investigators were aided in their investigation by video from a store surveillance camera that captured what took place in the parking lot in Arcadia. Additionally, an individual videoed the altercation on a cell phone.