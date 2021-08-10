BENTON, La. -- A Benton man was arrested Tuesday afternoon by Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives and charged with multiple child sexual abuse charges involving a child under the age of 12, Sheriff Julian Whittington said in a news release.
Jeffrey Griffing, 18, of the 4700 block of Palmetto Road, was arrested following a thorough investigation by BSO detectives and charged with:
- 131 counts of pornography involving juveniles
- 1 count of first-degree rape
- 1 count of molestation of a juvenile
- 1 count of aggravated crimes against nature
BSO detectives first began their investigation into Griffing’s child sex abuse case after a tip with Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC). That initial investigation led to the pornography charges on July 30, and Griffing was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility.
BSO detectives continued their investigation and levied the additional charges Tuesday afternoon. Griffing is incarcerated at the Bossier Max with a bond $500,000 on the multiple counts of pornography involving juveniles. That amount will increase as the further bond is set on the other charges.
Detectives will continue their investigation. They encourage anyone who may have been a victim of sexual abuse or has information about any sexual crime involving Griffing or any other person to contact Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives at (318) 965-3418 or (318) 965-2203.