BENTON, La. -- A Bossier Parish jury took less than an hour to unanimously convict a man who killed another last year.
Richard McLendon, 56, was found guilty of second-degree murder for killing of Steve Beaird in June 2018. District Judge Mike Craig will sentence him to mandatory life on March 10.
McLendon was arrested within hours of the discovery of Beaird's body at the end of Parker Road in Haughton.
During the four day trial, the jury heard testimony from detectives and crime scene investigators from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, firearms expert Richard Beighley from the North Louisiana Crime Lab, forensic pathologist Dr. Frank Peretti, as well as witnesses who saw the defendant before and after the shooting.
One witness testified about McLendon’s efforts to dispose of the murder weapon after the killing.
“The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office should be commended for their diligent work in this case. They continued to work hard to locate the murder weapon and tirelessly worked the case for many months. BSO delivered a solid case to our office," Bossier/Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said in a statement.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Dale Montgomery. McLendon was represented by Randal Fish with the Public Defender’s Office.