A Bossier City man pleaded guilty Wednesday to possessing child pornography, U.S. Attorney Stephanie Finley announced Thursday.
Travis Eugene Henson, 42, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote. He'll be sentenced June 16. Henson faces five to 20 years in prison, five years to life of supervised release, mandatory registration as a sex offender, forfeiture of property seized during the investigation and a $250,000 fine.
Henson's arrest came after law enforcement identified him as someone who was actively downloading child pornography. His home was searched on April 25, and child pornography was found on various electronic media within his home. More than a million files of child pornography were recovered.