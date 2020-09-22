BENTON, La. – A Bossier City man accused in mounting cases of sexual assault of children will have his movements restricted and monitored while out on bond.
Stacey Wilhite, 52, pleaded not guilty today in Bossier District Court during his arraignment on the most recent charges filed by the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office. District Judge Mike Nerren ordered Wilhite to wear an ankle monitor and to remain at his father’s house, which is where he is living. The only exceptions are for Wilhite to go to the doctor, hospital or to the office of his attorney, Eric Johnson.
Wilhite will return to court on Oct. 13 for a status conference.
Charges of molestation of a juvenile under age 13 and indecent behavior with a juvenile under 13 were added this month after investigators said more alleged victims have come forward.
Wilhite was first arrested on July 31 on two counts of molestation of a juvenile under 13 and indecent behavior with of a juvenile under 13. A bill of information, or a formal charge, filed by the district attorney Monday states the incidents happened between May 1, 2014 and Sept. 1, 2014. Ages of his alleged victims are 11 and 8.
Wilhite’s bonds on all charges total $375,000.
District Judge Michael Craig had been randomly selected to preside over Wilhite’s case; however, he has recused himself because of previous relationships with Wilhite as well as the victim’s family, according to a court filing.