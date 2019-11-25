BENTON, La. -- Cory Hannon, 24, of Bossier City was sentenced Monday to 39 years in prison for killing his 13-month-old son.
Hannon pleaded guilty to manslaughter in July prior to his scheduled jury trial and faced up to 40 years in prison. Judge Parker Self said Hannon's sentence is to be without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
In documents referenced at the sentencing hearing, Hannon admitted being responsible for the death of his young son, blaming his actions on years of drug abuse. The autopsy report showed massive internal injuries from blunt force trauma that caused the death of the child.
On the day the toddler was killed, the mother had already left for work and the grandmother came to pick him up to keep him for the day. Hannon handed the lifeless baby to the grandmother, claiming that the baby was asleep. Efforts to revive the baby by the grandmother and Bossier City Fire Department were unsuccessful.
“Any time there is a death it is tragic but the death of a baby is one of the toughest things we have to deal with," said Bossier/Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin. “I am pleased with how our office handled this case and we thank Judge Self for his diligent review of the pre-sentence investigation and of the statements submitted by the baby’s family.”
Speaking on behalf of the family, the grandmother, Robin Bradford, said “We are glad it is over. Now my grandbaby can rest."