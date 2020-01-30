BENTON, La. – A Bossier Parish man whose conviction and death sentence in a 2008 triple homicide were overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court is still waiting on a new trial date.
Robert McCoy, 46, was in Bossier District Court Thursday morning for a status conference. McCoy’s attorney filed a motion to recuse Bossier District Judge Mike Nerren from presiding over the trial. A Feb. 7 hearing is set to take up the matter.
McCoy had been on death row for the 2008 slayings of the son, mother and step-father of his estranged wife. All were shot execution style at the elder couple’s home.
McCoy fought his conviction all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. He successfully argued that his attorney, Larry English, conceded his guilt to the jury without his approval.
McCoy testified in his own defense, saying he was innocent and that a drug trafficking ring led by law enforcement officers framed him for the killings.
English, who felt the evidence of McCoy’s guilt was overwhelming, told jurors his client was guilty in the hopes one or more would spare McCoy’s life. But McCoy was sentenced to death anyway.
Prosecutors offered to let McCoy plead guilty with a life sentence, but he rejected the plea.
The U.S. Supreme Court in its 2018 ruling said a defense attorney cannot override his client’s wish and concede guilt at trial, even if the lawyer’s aim is to save his client’s life.
On the night of the murders, McCoy had gone looking for his estranged wife, Yolanda, who was in protective custody in Texas after McCoy threatened to kill her. She had left her teenage son with her mother and step-father so he could finish high school.
In a 911 call played to the jury, Yolanda's mother, Christine Colston Young, could be heard screaming: "She ain't here, Robert! I don't know where she is. The detectives have her." A gunshot followed and the call ended.
McCoy, whose car was seen being driven away from the scene of the murders, was arrested four days later in Idaho, where he had hitchhiked with truck drivers. He had the murder weapon with him. The victims' phone was found in the car that had been ditched shortly after the murders.