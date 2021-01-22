Longtime Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker has drawn a late challenger in his bid for re-election.
Bossier City businessman Tommy Chandler threw his hat into the race Friday afternoon by qualifying at the Bossier Parish Courthouse in the Bossier City mayor's race.
Three Bossier City Council seats are unchanged with council members Jeff Darby, Don Williams and Jeff Free going in unopposed. Two incumbents in the at-large seats have challengers, as do the representatives in districts 1 and 5.
The three-day qualifying period ended at 4:30 p.m. today.
Some of the area races drew a crowd. Six people want to be the next District 4 representative on the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Thirteen qualified in the U.S. Representative 5th Congressional District race. The position opened with the death of Luke Letlow, who died of COVID-19 complications days before he was to be sworn into office. His wife, Julia Letlow, was among the long list of qualifiers.
In the Sabine Parish town of Many, four people are vying for the mayor's job. Eight-term Mayor Ken Freeman chose not to seek re-election.
Also in Many, interim Police Chief Cheryl Wooley changed her mind and decided to seek the job on a more permanent basis. Wooley was tapped for the top cop job temporarily after Police Chief Roger Freeman died of a heart attack while also suffering from COVID-19. Wooley initially did not have plans to stay beyond her three-month appointment but was encouraged to do so by her officers.
Here’s a look at how the list shapes up for the upcoming election.
REGION
BESE District 4 (Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, DeSoto, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster) - Shelly McFarland of Winnfield; Michael Melerine of Shreveport; Emma Shepard of Shreveport; Cody Whitaker of Winnfield; "Cassie" Williams of Bossier City; John Milkovich of Shreveport.
U.S. Representative 5th Congressional District -- Sandra "Candy" Christophe of Alexandria, Chad Conerly of Kentwood, Jim Davis of Monroe, Allen Guillory of Lawtell, Jessica Honsinger Hollister of Bogalusa, Robert Lansden of Ponchatoula, Julia Letlow of Rayville, Jaycee Magnuson of Opelousas, Horace Melton III of Shreveport, M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza of Ponchatoula, Richard H. Pannell of Dry Prong, Sancha Smith of Opelousas, Errol Victor Sr. of Slidell.
BIENVILLE
2nd Circuit Court of Appeal judge - Jeffrey L. "Jeff" Robinson of Ruston
Castor alderman - Shaunte Williams
Jamestown alderman - Ralph Woodall
BOSSIER
Bossier City mayor - Lorenz "Lo" Walker, Tommy Chandler
Bossier City councilmen-at-large (2 to be elected) - Lee A. "Gunny" Jeter Sr., Timothy "Tim" Larkin, David Montgomery Jr., Chris Smith
Districts 1 - Shane Cheatham, Scott Irwin
District 2 - Jeff Darby
District 3 - Don "Bubba" Williams
District 4 - Jeff Free
District 5 - Vince Maggio, Marsha McAllister
CADDO
Justice of the Peace Ward 9 - Katoya Janelle Rainey, Dalton L. Jones
Mooringsport police chief - Janet Sowell, Dennis Welch
Rodessa alderman - Kay McDuff, Michael Farmer
CLAIBORNE
2nd Circuit Court of Appeal judge - Jeffrey L. "Jeff" Robinson
DESOTO
Police Juror District 2 - Kyle Kennington, Ronald "Ronnie" Allen, Stephen Craig McCoy
Stanley mayor - Richard "Ricky" Burch
Stanley police chief - Earl C. McCoy Jr.
Stanley aldermen - Richard Brian Cleveland, Abby Pugh, Betty Roberts
NATCHITOCHES
Clarence police chief - Curtis Emile Joseph Jr.
Goldonna police chief - Clint Coleman, Lawrence G. Sampey
Powhatan police chief - No qualifiers
RED RIVER
Police Juror District 3 - Shane Young, John Lindsey
Edgefield alderman - David Layfield, Chandra Wilson
Martin alderman - Clayton Williams
SABINE
Police Juror District 3 - Joseph A. Hendon, Truman Nichols, Dewayne "Porkchop" Rains, Jeff D. Scaife, Michael "Mike" Smith, Stephen M. Steinke, Christopher M. Sylvia
Constable District 4 - Andrew Rodgers
Many mayor - Robert H. Hable Jr., James D. Kennedy, Mike Tarver, Ernest L. Williams
Many police chief - Cheryl Wooley
Many aldermen (at-large; 1 to be elected) - Mary "Key" Brocato
Many alderman District A - Curtis "Andy" Knippers, Mary C. Perry
Many alderman District B - Anita "Wolf" Darwin
Many alderman District C - Bobbie Guay Jackson, Claudette "DeeDee" Palmer
Many alderman District D - Monte Davis, Cherry M. Williams
Noble alderman - Claire Marie Lopez
WEBSTER
Justice of the Peace District 3 - No qualifiers
Constable District 3 - Chris McGarity
Dixie Inn alderman - Nell Finlay, Michael Milligan
Minden Council District A - Wayne Edwards, Mandi Hart, Robert Stewart
Minden Council District D - Henry Bridges, Michael Roy