Longtime Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker has drawn a late challenger in his bid for re-election.

Bossier City businessman Tommy Chandler threw his hat into the race Friday afternoon by qualifying at the Bossier Parish Courthouse in the Bossier City mayor's race. 

Three Bossier City Council seats are unchanged with council members Jeff Darby, Don Williams and Jeff Free going in unopposed. Two incumbents in the at-large seats have challengers, as do the representatives in districts 1 and 5.

The three-day qualifying period ended at 4:30 p.m. today.

Some of the area races drew a crowd. Six people want to be the next District 4 representative on the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Thirteen qualified in the U.S. Representative 5th Congressional District race. The position opened with the death of Luke Letlow, who died of COVID-19 complications days before he was to be sworn into office. His wife, Julia Letlow, was among the long list of qualifiers. 

In the Sabine Parish town of Many, four people are vying for the mayor's job. Eight-term Mayor Ken Freeman chose not to seek re-election. 

Also in Many, interim Police Chief Cheryl Wooley changed her mind and decided to seek the job on a more permanent basis. Wooley was tapped for the top cop job temporarily after Police Chief Roger Freeman died of a heart attack while also suffering from COVID-19. Wooley initially did not have plans to stay beyond her three-month appointment but was encouraged to do so by her officers. 

Here’s a look at how the list shapes up for the upcoming election. 

REGION

BESE District 4 (Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, DeSoto, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster) - Shelly McFarland of Winnfield; Michael Melerine of Shreveport; Emma Shepard of Shreveport; Cody Whitaker of Winnfield; "Cassie" Williams of Bossier City; John Milkovich of Shreveport.

U.S. Representative 5th Congressional District -- Sandra "Candy" Christophe of Alexandria, Chad Conerly of Kentwood, Jim Davis of Monroe, Allen Guillory of Lawtell, Jessica Honsinger Hollister of Bogalusa, Robert Lansden of Ponchatoula, Julia Letlow of Rayville, Jaycee Magnuson of Opelousas, Horace Melton III of Shreveport, M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza of Ponchatoula, Richard H. Pannell of Dry Prong, Sancha Smith of Opelousas, Errol Victor Sr. of Slidell.

BIENVILLE 

2nd Circuit Court of Appeal judge - Jeffrey L. "Jeff" Robinson of Ruston

Castor alderman - Shaunte Williams

Jamestown alderman - Ralph Woodall

BOSSIER

Bossier City mayor - Lorenz "Lo" Walker, Tommy Chandler

Bossier City councilmen-at-large (2 to be elected) - Lee A. "Gunny" Jeter Sr., Timothy "Tim" Larkin, David Montgomery Jr., Chris Smith

Districts 1 - Shane Cheatham, Scott Irwin

District 2 - Jeff Darby

District 3 - Don "Bubba" Williams

District 4 - Jeff Free

District 5 - Vince Maggio, Marsha McAllister

CADDO

Justice of the Peace Ward 9 - Katoya Janelle Rainey, Dalton L. Jones

Mooringsport police chief - Janet Sowell, Dennis Welch

Rodessa alderman - Kay McDuff, Michael Farmer

CLAIBORNE

2nd Circuit Court of Appeal judge - Jeffrey L. "Jeff" Robinson

DESOTO

Police Juror District 2 - Kyle Kennington, Ronald "Ronnie" Allen, Stephen Craig McCoy

Stanley mayor - Richard "Ricky" Burch

Stanley police chief - Earl C. McCoy Jr.

Stanley aldermen - Richard Brian Cleveland, Abby Pugh, Betty Roberts

NATCHITOCHES

Clarence police chief - Curtis Emile Joseph Jr.

Goldonna police chief - Clint Coleman, Lawrence G. Sampey

Powhatan police chief - No qualifiers

RED RIVER

Police Juror District 3 - Shane Young, John Lindsey

Edgefield alderman - David Layfield, Chandra Wilson

Martin alderman - Clayton Williams

SABINE

Police Juror District 3 - Joseph A. Hendon, Truman Nichols, Dewayne "Porkchop" Rains, Jeff D. Scaife, Michael "Mike" Smith, Stephen M. Steinke, Christopher M. Sylvia

Constable District 4 - Andrew Rodgers

Many mayor - Robert H. Hable Jr., James D. Kennedy, Mike Tarver, Ernest L. Williams

Many police chief - Cheryl Wooley

Many aldermen (at-large; 1 to be elected) - Mary "Key" Brocato

Many alderman District A - Curtis "Andy" Knippers, Mary C. Perry

Many alderman District B - Anita "Wolf" Darwin

Many alderman District C - Bobbie Guay Jackson, Claudette "DeeDee" Palmer

Many alderman District D - Monte Davis, Cherry M. Williams

Noble alderman - Claire Marie Lopez

WEBSTER

Justice of the Peace District 3 - No qualifiers

Constable District 3 - Chris McGarity

Dixie Inn alderman - Nell Finlay, Michael Milligan

Minden Council District A - Wayne Edwards, Mandi Hart, Robert Stewart

Minden Council District D - Henry Bridges, Michael Roy

