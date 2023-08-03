BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler has once again submitted a proposed ordinance calling for term limits.
Chandler said the ordinance will be on the City Council's agenda for its Aug. 15 meeting.
"I will continue to make every effort possible to get term limits on the ballot on Nov. 18 so citizens can vote on this issue," Chandler wrote in a letter Thursday.
He submitted an ordinance two weeks ago in preparation for Tuesday's meeting. However, the council voted not to add it to the agenda.
The issue has been brewing for more than a month as the Bossier Term Limits Coalition secured enough signatures on a petition to require Bossier City leaders to put terms limits before voters. The coalition wants the proposition on the fall ballot.
The proposition will ask voters if they favor limiting the mayor's and City Council's terms to three.
Chandler and Council members Chris Smith and Brian Hammons signed the petition.
According to the city charter, the city has one month until it has to submit propositions or pass a resolution to get term limits on the ballot. Time is drawing near as there is a Sept. 25 deadline to get propositions on the Nov. 18 ballot.
"It is my honor to serve as Bossier City’s mayor and it is my duty to represent the people of this great city. I have not wavered in my commitment to term limits and I will continue to do everything I can to get this issue to the voters in November," Chandler said in his letter.