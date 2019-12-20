BENTON, La. -- A mother who is a licensed nurse is in jail accused in the apparent poisoning death of her one-year-old son.
Courtney Marie Seilhammer, 35, of the 200 block of Danielle Dr. in Benton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for second-degree murder. She's held in the Bossier Maximum Security Facility on a $500,000 bond.
Bossier Parish sheriff's detectives arrested Seilhammer after getting autopsy results that showed the child died of renal failure because of Acetone intoxication. Acetone is commonly used in nail polish remover, and a bottle was found in a makeup carrier in Seilhammer's home.
An investigation began Oct. 14 after Seilhammer called 911 to report her child was dead.
KTBS has learned Seilhammer is seen on a baby video monitor rocking the child all day. At one point she gets up and it appears the child is deceased; however, 911 was not called until almost two hours later.
She was described as "calm" when she handed over her son, who was cold to the touch. Seilhammer tested positive for ethyl alcohol in her system.
Seilhammer is a registered nurse in the state of Louisiana. A license check shows she does not have a disciplinary record.
Bossier detectives are continuing their investigation.