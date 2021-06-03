BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Quick actions by two Bossier City police officers and a citizen saved an obviously distraught woman who appeared positioned to jump off a bridge over the Red River.
It happened Tuesday afternoon and was caught on the police officers' dash and body cameras. BCPD released the video Thursday afternoon.
Bossier City police Cpl. Mathew Bragg arrived first on the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge after receiving a call about a suspicious person on the bridge. Bragg finds a woman seated on the ledge of the bridge.
She appeared to be in distress, hitting her hands on her legs several times. She took off her shoes then looked as if she was about to launch herself off the structure.
But that's when Bragg ran to the woman and put her in a bear hug to stop her from falling into the swift-moving water below.
“All I could do was just grab her and put all my weight down to keep her from falling,” says Bragg.
After about 40 seconds, Officer Brandon Bailey arrived on scene and he ran to assist. But still the two of them were unable to pull the woman back over.
While Bragg and Bailey wait for additional officers to arrive, a passing driver recognized that the officers need help. He ran to the them and reached over and grabbed the woman's legs, which enabled all three to pull the woman back over the ledge and get her safely on the roadway.
“That was all about a team effort, Bragg said.
Both officers expressed appreciation to the good Samaritan who stopped to help them save the woman. She had no physical injuries and was taken to WK Bossier for evaluation.
“The officers put their lives on the line to protect the woman’s life. I commend them for their quick response and offer my gratitude to the good Samaritan who stopped to help them," Chief Shane Williams said.