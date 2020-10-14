BENTON, La. - Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election begins Friday and will continue through Oct. 27, according to Bossier Parish Registrar of Voters Stephanie Agee. Voting hours will be from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day except Sundays.
Voters will be able to cast their ballots at two locations: the Bossier Parish Central Library History Center at 2206 Beckett St. and at the registrar’s office in the Bossier Parish courthouse.
Those who vote at the courthouse will find a new look, designed to comply with COVID 19 protocols. Registrar of Voters employees with the assistance of parish maintenance workers have turned the former snack bar across from the Registrar’s second-floor office into an early voting location.