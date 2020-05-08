BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Governing bodies across Louisiana are getting an idea of how many millions in lost revenue the COVID-19 shutdown could cost them.
The Louisiana Legislative Auditor's office has come up with projections for every parish. Bossier Parish is one of the hardest hit. Overall, its governing authorities could lose a staggering $26.4 million dollars in tax revenue for this fiscal year and next combined.
Among the governing authorities, the Bossier Parish School Board may take the biggest two-year drop. The analysis predicts a loss of more than $3.2 million in the current fiscal year, and more than $6.4 million the next,
for a combined $9.7 million loss in the average scenario.
Mitch Downey, Bossier Parish School Board Superintendent, says he's concerned about those numbers. But regarding COVID-19 projections, he adds, "I think a lot of the information we've gotten the last two or three months has proven not to be that accurate after a period of time.
"We don't want to jump out there and say the sky is falling right now. We want to be cautious about the way we proceed. There's a lot of unknowns. There are a lot more unknowns than there are knowns right now," Downey said.
Municipalities throughout Bossier Parish will also take hits. The projection shows that under an average scenario, they'll lose a combined $3.3 million this fiscal year, and $6.9 million the next, for a two-year total of more than $10.2 million dollars lost.
Bossier City spokeswoman Traci Landry says the administration will have a better idea of their own losses next week when they get revenue data for the full month of April, to compare to April of 2019. She echoed Mayor Lo Walker's recent comments that Bossier City budgets conservatively, and they believe they have reserves to weather the economic downturn.
The Bossier Parish Police Jury stands to lose about $1.6 million this year, and $2.8 million next, for a total loss of $4.4 million, according to the auditor's report.
But the parish has some rosier numbers.
"We received our Sales Tax Collections reports for the month of April 2020 from the Bossier City Tax Administrator Mr. Michael Norton on April 30th. Those reports indicated that the Bossier Parish Police Jury Sales Tax Collections were 6.6% ahead of 2019 collections year-to-date," says Treasurer Joe Buffington.
He added, "We had already collected the vast majority of our ad-valorem taxes before the Covid-19 shutdown occurred."
Buffington also says, "We've always budgeted very conservatively and has intentionally maintained adequate cash reserves should we be presented with a situation such as this.
The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office is projected to lose $733,000 this year, and nearly $1.5 million next, for a total loss of $2.2 million. Their spokesman, Lt. Bill Davis, says they're waiting for solid revenue data before deciding how to proceed.
Auditors say they based their projections largely on sales tax and mineral revenues, as those two categories make up nearly a quarter of local government budgets. They're also more sensitive to the economic downturn.
Property taxes -- to include oil & gas sites -- as well as hotel occupancy taxes were also factored.
Caddo Parish will also be one of the hardest hit. The data shows that in all -- municipal, parish, public schools and the sheriffs office -- will lose a total of $28.7 million dollars in the current and next fiscal years, in an average scenario.
You can see the full legislative auditor's report -- parish by parish -- here.