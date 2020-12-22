BENTON, La. - A major bridge construction project in Bossier Parish will get underway in the coming new year.
The Linton Road bridge over Black Bayou will be replaced.
"We anticipate that sometime in February the bridge will close. It's a 12-months calendar project, so that bridge is going to be closed for up to a year," Bossier Parish Engineer Butch Ford said.
Those who live north and east of the bridge will be forced to travel state Highway 162 through Benton to get into Bossier City.
The bridge closure will also have an impact on boaters traveling from Black Bayou to Cypress Lake.
There are no plans to draw down the water level, which will keep boaters from traveling under the bridge during construction.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will be in charge of the $4.9 million project.