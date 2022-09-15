BOSSIER, LA. - Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested two people for desecrating graves and stealing property at a local cemetery.
David Taylor, 38, and Kimberly Percival, 33, were arrested Wednesday, September 14th, after a month-long investigation of the theft of vases at the Hill Crest Cemetery in Haughton.
Using scrap metal records, detectives discovered that Taylor sold a large amount of “solid red brass” to a recycling center in Shreveport. They also discovered Taylor and his live-in girlfriend, Kimberly Percival, used a car with a Nevada license plate to haul the stolen goods. That same vehicle was caught on surveillance video on several occasions when thefts were reported at the cemetery. Detectives said they could identify four different vase styles that officials at Hillcrest said were missing from 102 gravesites.
Taylor and Percival were charged with seven counts of Simple Burglary-Immovable Structures and 102 counts of Desecration of Graves. Percival’s bond is set at $150,000.00. In addition to his seven counts of Simple Burglary and the 102 Counts of Desecration of Graves. Taylor was also charged with one count of Failure to Appear, and one count of Failure to Notify Law Enforcement of Change of Address as a Sex Offender. His bond is set at $266,000.00. Both Taylor and Percival are booked into the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility.
Detectives are asking anyone whose loved one brass vase has been stolen and/or if you have seen the vehicle pictured in the vicinity of any other cemetery to please call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Criminal Division at (318) 965-3418.