BENTON, La. – The Bossier Parish Courthouse will resume normal operations beginning at 8 a.m. Monday but with some conditions that will be in place through June 5.
Protocols that will be in place for those entering the building include:
- No contact body temperature checks will take place at the entrance. Anyone with a temperature higher than 100 degrees will not be allowed in.
- Everyone entering will be required to wear a face mask. Individuals are responsible for providing their own; however, one can be provided for those who don’t have one.
- The 25 percent occupancy guideline will be followed for the courthouse.
Additional protocols may be set by departments within the courthouse. Contact information is available on the Bossier Parish Police Jury’s website at www.bossierparishla.gov or call 318-965-2329.