BENTON, La. -- Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are seeking information on two cows that were shot and killed last month.
On the morning of Feb. 19, a property owner in the 1300 block of Highway 157 in Elm Grove found two of his cows dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Detectives were called out and they discovered that the animals had been shot multiple times by a 45-caliber firearm. Multiple shell casings were found on the scene.
Detectives believe the shootings could have occurred between Feb. 15 and Feb. 18.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.