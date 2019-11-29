HAUGHTON, La. _ Bossier Parish sheriff's deputies are the scene of a deadly shooting in Haughton.
The shooting happened in the 100 block of of Dogwood South Lane around 3:30 Friday morning.
Lt. Bill Davis said in a news release that the victim is 18-years-old male and shooting happened at his hone, He said there were other people inside the home.
Deputes say the victim died at the scene from two gunshot wounds to the chest.
Davis said that detectives are in the early stage of their investigation and more details will be release when they are known.