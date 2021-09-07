(Photo by Jeff Dillard, KTBS TV)
BOSSIER CITY, La. - A group of Bossier Parish sheriff's deputies left Tuesday for southeast Louisiana where they will assist other law enforcement agencies in Hurricane Ida recovery.
