Bossier deputies leave for SE La.

(Photo by Jeff Dillard, KTBS TV)

BOSSIER CITY, La. - A group of Bossier Parish sheriff's deputies left Tuesday for southeast Louisiana where they will assist other law enforcement agencies in Hurricane Ida recovery.

Bossier deputies leave for SE La.

(Photo by Jeff Dillard, KTBS TV)
Bossier Deputies leave for SE La.

(Photo by Jeff Dillard, KTBS TV)
Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Recommended for you



Load comments