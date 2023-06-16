TRAFFIC.jpg

BOSSIER CITY, La. - SWEPCO is continuing to work on restoring power; however, there is still no official timeline for when power will be restored in Bossier Parish.

Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office would like to remind everyone to use caution when driving.

  • Four-way intersections should be treated as a four-way stop if the traffic light is not functioning.
  • Be patient and courteous with one another while on the road.
  • If it is not necessary for you to be out driving, stay off the roads to help prevent traffic accidents.
