HAUGHTON, La. - A Bossier Parish fire station is still out of commission, nearly two weeks after a tornadic outbreak swept through the Arklatex.
Station #6 on Oliver Road in Haughton took a hard hit during that storm, putting the station temporarily out of service.
District 1 Fire Chief Robert Roe says there's no definite timeline when the station will be back up and running, but he anticipates very soon.
He says everything is already in place as far as ordering parts and materials for the building, equipment and the truck they lost during the storm. The front doors of the station were blown in on top of the fire trucks. This caused windshield damage to one truck, which made it completely non-functional. A part of the side of the building was completely torn off.
Roe says he knew immediately firefighters could not work at this station.
"Especially with no power there, no doors to secure the fire trucks, it's not feesible to leave vehicles there with that much equipment unprotected where more weather and everything like that can get in there to them," Roe said.
Roe says Station #6's coverage area is very rural with only about five hundred residents. And they usually don't have that many emergencies in this area to respond to, but when they do, Roe says they are more than prepared to do so.
They're responding from the main station on Highway 80, which is a little under 10 miles from station #6. They're also getting help from other local fire stations as well.
"Also, if anything significant comes up closer, the Town of Haughton and the South Bossier Fire Department have agreed to help cover that area until we can get another truck there," Roe said.
So far, only electricity has been restored at station #6.
Roe says they are working to get water re-established. Once, that's done, they can start working on repairs to the building so they can get the station back up and running.
Roe says their adjustments do not affect response time.