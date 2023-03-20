Caney Lake, LA-A five fish limit of 37-point-13 pounds. That was the team of Mason McCormick and Alexis Virgillito representing the Bossier Parish Bass Team on Caney Lake.
They were fishing the Bass Nation High School tournament Saturday and put on what could be the biggest performance ever by a high school team. That weight of 37-plus- pounds was more than 13 pounds ahead of second place. While our own Patrick Dennis is working on verification, some are saying this could be a world record for high school fishing.
Bossier Parish also took home the team trophy.