BOSSIER CITY La. - The community came together at Pierre Bossier Mall on Saturday for the first Bossier Black Expo and Job Fair.
The expo and fair were put on by the Bossier City and Parish NAACP.
The goal of the expo was to inform the community about available resources.
Many local businesses and organizations provided information, job applications and on-site interviews.
Free eyebrow waxing and haircuts were also offered, as well as 80 free backpacks filled with school supplies were handed out.
“We just wanted to create an environment that is inclusive and broadcasts all that we're doing in Bossier, all that we can do in Bossier. It's us networking with different businesses and getting our kids ready to go back to school," said Zandra Ashley, Bossier NAACP Education Committee Chair. "It was just the community coming together and collectively giving and showing and expressing ourselves.”
