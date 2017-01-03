Bossier Parish Police Jury Administrator Bill Altimus says 2017 will bring in a new system of pipes that will improve sewage service for than 125,000 people and extend to areas it's never gone before. The project has been in the works for more than a decade.
“It's a fifty-five million dollar project. The largest the police jury has ever done in the history of Bossier Parish.
I think it's going to be one of the greatest impacts for the parish in the future as far as growth," said Altimus.
Altimus expects that growth will be more neighborhoods and business developments. He says the sewer system is part of a commitment to infrastructure improvements.
The parish is also looking forward to the completion of the remake of downtown Bossier City. The new streets, green space and condos is mostly a city project but the parish has played a role as well.
Bossier Parish will also continue the cleanup of damage from the 2015 and 2016 floods. Getting things back the way they were is not going to be easy because FEMA is not going to pick up the entire bill.
"They did pay for some gravel roads for 2015. They are paying for gravel roads from 2016. They have not paid for any paved roads from 2015 that were damaged and they have not paid for any damaged roads in 2016 either, so we're behind the 8 ball on both of those items and that is tough," said Altimus.
Altimus says the parish will appeal FEMA’s decision not to pay but federal money or not, the parish will still repair some of the roads and bridges by dipping into their own funds.
The 911 call center may get some changes too. The city and parish are planning to move their 911 call centers under one roof. They hope the move along with new technology will continue to improve emergency response.
Altimus says they are still looking into whether they will build a new building for the call center or move into an existing building that can meet their needs.