BENTON, La. - Bossier Parish sheriff's detectives continue to seek information that will aid in the investigation of a man's death in Plain Dealing.
Sheriff Julian Whittington said Roderick Shamichael Dewayne Coleman, 19, of Shreveport, was killed on Aug. 23 at a home in the 400 block of Birch Street.
Coleman was shot while at a large gathering of people at the home.
Whittington says detectives are aggressively investigating the homicide and are urging people to come forward with information. He said with a large number of people there that night, someone knows what happened and they need that person to say something.