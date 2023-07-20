BENTON, La. – A Bossier Parish jury has acquitted a man accused of killing a woman in a road rage incident almost two years ago.
The jury found Ramsey Akes, 24, not guilty in the October 2021 death of Cynthia Walker, 65.
The verdict was returned at 6 p.m. today after asking the judge for additional information during their deliberations. They wanted to see the autopsy report and the charge to the jury. Both were provided.
"We respect the jury's decision," District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said.
Akes had been charged with second-degree murder in Walker's death and faced a life sentence if convicted.
Testimony began Tuesday. The state and defense rested Wednesday, and the jury returned Thursday for closing arguments and deliberation.
Akes' defense at trial was the murder was committed self-defense. However, Akes did not take the stand Wednesday.
He was placed under oath and during questioning by the court indicated he wanted to exercise his Fifth Amendment privilege.
Akes is accused of shooting Walker in a Bossier City parking lot.
Police said Walker was found in the west parking lot of Willis-Knighton Bossier. She had been shot at least seven times and was lying partially under her vehicle.
Officers said Walker followed Akes there after he allegedly rear-ended her vehicle on Airline Drive. Walker is accused of blocking Akes’ vehicle after he parked and got out with a club or a stick. That’s when shots were fired.