BENTON, La. -- A Bossier Parish convicted a Princeton man Wednesday night of the first-degree rape of a child.
The jury was unanimous in its verdict of guilt against Jason Garcia, 36.
Garcia sexually assaulted a girl from the age of 6 to 12. After several unsuccessful attempts to report the abuse and seek help, a disclosure was finally made at school where the school resource officer and school personnel were able to involve Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators.
Det. Debra McKay led the investigation and scheduled the child and other minors for forensic interviews. Representatives of the Gingerbread House Children's Advocacy Center and the CARA Center testified at the trial and were instrumental in the investigation and prosecution of the case. Both organizations work with law enforcement on cases involving child abuse, both physical and sexual.
This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Chance Nerren who commented, “Everyone involved should be commended for their work on this case. The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Gingerbread House, and CARA Center all did an outstanding job delivering a strong case to our office. We are very blessed to have resources like these here in our community to help make experiences like this even just the slightest bit easier for these children.”
“Chance Nerren did an excellent job preparing this case for trial and presenting it to the jury,” noted Bossier/Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin.
District Judge Doug Stinson will sentence Garcia to a mandatory life sentence on July 28.