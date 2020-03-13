BOSSIER CITY, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation Friday, closing all public schools K-12 until April 13.
Bossier Parish Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey, Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington and Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker met to discuss plans. Each asked the public for patience as they figure out a plan moving forward.
Walker credited Bossier City for how they have prepared so far and encouraged each citizen to remain proactive.
“This is a challenge for us, but we’re going to do the best we can. but it’s going to require a little bit of patience on everybody’s part,” Downey said.
Bossier leaders will meet with school officials at 8:30 a.m. Monday to discuss plans moving forward.