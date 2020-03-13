BOSSIER CITY, La. - Governor John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation Monday closing all public schools K-12 until Monday, April 13th.
Bossier Parish School Superintendent, Bossier Parish Sheriff and the Mayor of Bossier City all met to discuss plans.
Each asks for patients as they figure out a plan moving forward.
Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker credited Bossier City for how they have prepared so far and encouraged each citizen to remain proactive.
“Washing your hands with soap, the distance between people, knock off the hugging and handshaking and if your sick stay at home,” Walker said.
“This is a challenge for us but we’re going to do the best we can but it’s going to require a little bit of patience on everybody’s part,” Bossier Parish School Superintendent Mitch Downey.
Bossier Parish School will meet with school officials on Monday at 8:30 am to discuss plans moving forward.