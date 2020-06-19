BATON ROUGE, La. -- State forestry enforcement agents with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) arrested a Plain Dealing man this week on timber theft related charges.
Jamar S. Gay, 38, 122 Douglas Road, Plain Dealing, was booked into the Bossier Parish detention center and charged with theft of timber under $25,000.
LDAF agents said Gay allegedly cut and hauled 16 loads of timber from a property without permission between December and January. The timber was valued at $10,970.
Gay is free on a $10,000 bond.
If convicted, Gay faces imprisonment, with or without hard labor, for not more than five years, and can be fined up to $5,000 or both.
LDAF enforcement agents were assisted by the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.
“Timber is a valuable, long-term investment. It is imperative for landowners to pay close attention to activity on their property and immediately report a suspected crime,” Louisiana Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain said. “LDAF enforcement agents take agriculture and forestry-related crimes seriously and they will seek justice when individuals break the law.”
To report a timber theft, contact the LDAF office of Forestry at 225-925-4500 to file a complaint.